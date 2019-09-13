Video source: CY Police Checkpoints", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/car-flips-over-in-new-road-incident-in-nicosia-video/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Car flips over in new road incident in Nicosia (VIDEO)

September 13, 2019 at 12:23pm

A new road incident occurred on Friday morning in Nicosia involving three cars, one of which flipped over, philenews reports.

The incident occurred around 11:00 am on the Halepianes – Tseri road in Nicosia.

The site said that three vehicles — one of them a National Guard vehicle — collided and one flipped over.

Police, fire services and an ambulance have arrived at the scene. It is not clear yet if there are any injuries from the incident.

More to follow.

Video source: CY Police Checkpoints

