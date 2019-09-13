Car flips over in new road incident in Nicosia (VIDEO)

A new road incident occurred on Friday morning in Nicosia involving three cars, one of which flipped over, philenews reports.
The incident occurred around 11:00 am on the Halepianes – Tseri road in Nicosia.
The site said that three vehicles — one of them a National Guard vehicle — collided and one flipped over.
Police, fire services and an ambulance have arrived at the scene. It is not clear yet if there are any injuries from the incident.
More to follow.
τροχαιο pic.twitter.com/9avCzD9DyP
— Anthony (@antoniss88) September 13, 2019
Video source: CY Police Checkpoints