Car destroyed by fire in Paralimni

A 30,000 euro car was completely destroyed by a fire which broke out early on Sunday morning, the Cyprus News Agency reports.
Police said that the fire broke out at around 2.30 am. The car was parked under the apartment block in Paralimni where the owner lives.
Fire fighters responded to the fire, managing to extinguish although the car was completely destroyed, the agency added.
Police have cordoned off the area pending an investigation today into the causes of the fire.
Famagusta CID is investigating,