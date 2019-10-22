Captain of boat fined for illegal fishing in Cyprus waters

The captain of a fishing boat from a third country has been fined €8,500 for fishing illegally in Cyprus’ territorial waters and the boat’s fishing equipment and 1290 kilo fishing catch worth €25,000 has been confiscated.

The case was handled by the Fisheries Department of the Agriculture Ministry in cooperation with the coastguard.

According to an official announcement on September 30, the radar had picked up a vessel 20 nautical miles south of Zygi. An operation was carried out by coastguard which found the boat fishing illegally.

The boat was accompanied to a port of the Republic where statements were taken. The captain was fined, the catch and equipment were confiscated.

“The operation which was crowned with success comes within the framework of continued checks by the Fisheries Department in line with the law and in cooperation with the coastguard with a view to safeguarding the fishing stocks within the waters of the Republic and protecting them from the illegal and anarchic fishing observed in the eastern Mediterranean,” the announcement added.