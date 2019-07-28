Menu
Cape Greco: Man rescued after fall at Sea Caves (photos)

July 28, 2019 at 1:21pm
A 69 year man was rescued and taken to hospital after a fall in the Sea Caves area at Cape Greco.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said it had been notified at around 11 am  on Sunday that a man had been injured after a fall in the Sea Caves area.

The JRCC mobilised the fire service and an ambulance, while a coastguard patrol boat and a foot patrol from Famagusta police were sent to the area.

The injured man was rescued by the fire services’ emergency response unit, Emak, and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Approaching and diving from the sea caves at Cape Greco has been prohibited as the ground area has been ruled dangerous because of erosion, the JRCC added.

Read

Cavo Greco caves to close for the public due to erosion

