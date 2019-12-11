Cannabis plants spotted in bedroom closet by firemen

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after a fire broke out at his Trimiklini village house and the firemen who went to extinguish it found nine plants of cannabis hidden in his bedroom closet, philenews reports.
It said the man, who was caught plant in arms trying to save at least one, is to appear before Limassol district court on Thursday.
The fire broke out at the roof of the house and no one’s life was in danger.
(File photo)
Read more:
Suspected drug dealer arrested after police raid ‘fortress home’