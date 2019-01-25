Callas The Woman and The Artist

A journey into the Life and Art of Maria Kalogeropoulou Callas, the greatest soprano of the 20th century. Internationally acclaimed artist and Vienna-based Cypriot soprano Chryso Makariou, together with Bulgarian baritone Krum Galabov, and famous Greek actor Achilleas Grammatikopoulos join forces on stage accompanied by pianist Zbynek Maruska.
Guest musician: Theodoros Krasides (flute).
The concert will present extracts from the operas Norma, Tosca, La Traviata, Anna Bolena. Research and supervision: Dr. Spyridoula Katsarou, music scholar and historian.
The performance is held under the auspices of the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, Mrs Andri Anastasiades.
The event is organised by the Pancyprian Association “One Wish One Dream”, supporting children with cancer and related diseases.
All proceeds will go to the association “One Wish One Dream”.
Duration: 90′
Tickets: € 15 / 10
Rialto Theatre Limassol
February 20 – 7:30 pm