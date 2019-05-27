Call for participation in STOMP CY youth entrepreneurship pilot programme

CyprusInno and the Center for Social Innovation (CSI) have announced a call for participants for the STOMP CY pilot programme, a one-day entrepreneurship programme for young Cypriots from across the island.

The CyprusInno and CSI teams are inviting young Cypriots from all over Cyprus between the ages of 15-17 to apply for the programme to join us to learn more about entrepreneurship while exploring within the city of Nicosia. The short application is now open online at stompcy.com/apply and the deadline to apply is June 7, 2019. A maximum of 20 participants will be selected for the programme.

STOMP CY will take place on Saturday, June 15 from 10:00AM – 5:00 pm beginning at the Home for Cooperation and will feature small workshops on ideation and startup basics, an interactive and gamified session where participants will split into teams and speak with Cypriot business owners while completing engaging tasks via a mobile game, a networking lunch, a pitch session, and a closing session.

All participants will receive a gift bag at the end of the programme. The interactive session (mobile game) may require crossing through the Ledra Palace and Ledras crossing points to visit and speak with Cypriot business owners. Each team will be accompanied by an adult mentor while playing the game.

“We believe that developing soft skills and providing tools for young entrepreneurs in Cyprus will empower youth and also lead to increased island-wide collaboration and cooperation. For STOMP, the use of gamification to achieve this means making the learning process more interactive through non-formal education methods – encouraging participation, engagement, and commitment,” said CyprusInno and CSI in a joint statement.

The 2019 STOMP CY pilot programme is co-organised by CyprusInno and CSI, and supported by UNFICYP. The programme aims to empower Cypriot youth by giving them entrepreneurial skills through interactive digital gamification.

For more information and to apply visit: http://stompcy.com

About The Center for Social Innovation (CSI)

The Center for Social Innovation (CSI) is an International Research and Development organization which focuses on fostering social innovation that can bring about a positive change to local, national, regional and global challenges.

About CyprusInno

CyprusInno is a non-profit organisation led by an inter-communal team focusing on creating, developing, and sustaining the bi-zonal, inter-communal startup ecosystem in Cyprus, using entrepreneurship as a peace-building mechanism.

Contact: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stompcy