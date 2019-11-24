Cadet fire fighters plant trees, help Anti-cancer Association (photos)

Cadet fire fighters yesterday volunteered at the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association before visiting the linear park at Pedieos river in Strovolos where they planted trees and picked up litter.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Cyprus Fire Service, the cadets visited the Anti Cancer Association where they helped prepare Christmas packages and presents which will be sold islandwide at charity bazaars to help raise funds for the NGO.

They then showed their environmental ‘colours’ by visiting the linear park where they planted trees and cleaned up.

(Photos from Facebook page of Cyprus fire service)