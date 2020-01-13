CABS in Cyprus frees trapped birds (video)

Volunteers with the Committee Against Bird Slaughter in Cyprus have posted a video of 12 birds they freed from illegal mist nets.
In a post on their Facebook page, the NGO said: “We located an active trapping site in the night with two nets and one electronic caller. As the authorities were not available we decided to take the nets down on our own. We saved 11 song thrushes and one blackcap. Watch the video with the sound on for English narration!”
Σώζοντας πουλιά από παράνομους παγιδευτές | Saving birds from poachers
*** English text follows ***Βρήκαμε μια ενεργή περιοχή παγίδευσης το βράδυ, με δύο δίχτυα και ένα μηχανάκι. Οι αρχές δεν ήταν διαθέσιμες και αποφασίσαμε να κατεβάσουμε τα δίχτυα μόνοι μας. Έντεκα τσίχλες και ένα αμπελοπούλι ήταν μπλεγμένα στα δίκτυα. Σιγά σιγά τα ελευθερώσαμε όλα. ——————————————-We located an active trapping site in the night with two nets and one electronic caller. As the authorities were not available we decided to take the nets down on our own. We saved 11 song thrushes and one blackcap. Watch the video with the sound on for English narration!
Publiée par CABS in Cyprus sur Dimanche 12 janvier 2020
This was their second rescue in 24 hours. In a different post they reported on the rescue of a Sardinian warbler, a common bird for Cyprus, caught on one of the 107 limesticks that were set out inside a protected area.
“We carefully released all 15 birds that were caught and collected the limesticks together with the local police since the wardens were unavailable,” they said.
So far, Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) volunteers have found and collected 244 limesticks since the start of their winter bird protection camp.