CABS: 27 poachers caught in Cyprus, concern over use of forbidden decoys

The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) gave a mixed verdict at the end of an 85 day campaign in Cyprus, noting despite the historic low in the number of limesticks and the increase in the number of conviction of poachers, there was increased shooting of protected species and increased use of forbidden decoys.

The figures were given in a post on the Facebook page announcing the end of the autumn bird protection camp in Cyprus and the imminent start of the winter bird protection bird camp.

“In the 85-day campaign since the end of August, we have found and dismantled 1,969 limesticks and 87 nets, and 770 birds have been released directly from illegal traps,” CABS said.

“The police and the Game Fund wardens have convicted 27 poachers as a result of our field investigations. The numbers are remarkable: it is the longest mission CABS have ever conducted on Cyprus, the number of limesticks is at a historical low (in autumn 2018 it was still 2,596), yet the number of arrests is unusually high (last autumn it was only 16 people).

“But there are not only positive signs: the increased shooting of protected species and the increased use of forbidden decoys in hunting is a cause for concern. The poachers have little room to manoeuvre: The participants for CABS winter bird protection camp are already in the starting blocks – next week we start!”

Read more