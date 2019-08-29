Cabinet decides measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Cabinet in Cyprus decided on Wednesday measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that will cost the government 22 million euros.

The cabinet decided to draw up action plans to support reducing greenhouse gas emissions for the period 2020-2022 with a total cost of 22 million euros.

The proposal was put forward by Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis to help Cyprus reach it targets and deadlines and effectively manage climate change.

The measures are part of the ministry’s contribution in implementing the national plan for energy and climate. They support actions plans such as management of greenhouse gases, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions at businesses and the Production of Biofuels from organic waste.

(Cyprus News Agency)