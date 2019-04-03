Cabinet calls for readiness in anticipation of spike in number of summer fires

After a winter of heavy rains, authorities are concerned that the abundant vegetation creates an increased risk of fires in the summer which must be addressed, deputy government spokeswoman Klelia Vasiliou said on Wednesday.
Speaking to the media after a regular cabinet meeting, Vasiliou said the issued had been raised by President Nicos Anastasiades who instructed all ministries to coordinate action so as to take all necessary clean-up and prevention measures to avert what appears to be a significant risk.
Vasiliou said the government was also urging all municipalities and local councils to work in the same direction, she said.
“All preventive measures must be taken in this direction so that we can be ready for appears will be a difficult summer from the point of view of natural disasters,” she said.