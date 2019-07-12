Cabinet approves two homeless shelters for Limassol

Cabinet on Friday approved a Labour Ministry proposal for two homeless shelters in Limassol, to be financed by the state at an annual cost of €534.000 and operated by an NGO with expertise in the issue.

According to an official announcement, the two shelters will open in the new few months to offer short term shelter and support to people who live in Cyprus and face a short term housing problem.

They will be offered shelter until suitable accommodation can be found, as well as the necessary psychological and other support so that they can integrate in society and find employment, wherever possible.

The Labour Ministry will cover the cost of employing the required staff, including social workers and other specialists.

Efforts are underway in cooperation with other NGOs and local authorities to operate similar support facilities where there is increased need, the announcement added.

Figures submitted to parliament recently by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou show that there has been a significant increase in the number of homeless people in Cyprus.

In total, the welfare services dealt with 129 cases in 2017, compared to 49 in 2016 and 26 in 2015.

According to Labour Ministry figures, welfare workers handled 47 homeless cases in Nicosia in 2017, compared to one in 2016 and none in 2015.

In Limassol, the numbers were 13 in 2015, 21 in 2016 and 24 in 2017.

In Larnaca, there were four cases in 2015, 21 in 2016 and 40 in 2017 while in Paphos there were six in 2015 and six in 2016 and 15 in 2017.

Earlier this week, Limassol municipality announced that it was opening a centre for homeless people on July 15.

Read more