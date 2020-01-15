Cabinet approves national plan on climate and energy 2020-2030

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved the national plan on climate and energy for the period 2020-2030. The ambitious, big-budget plan is expected however to save the Republic of Cyprus half a billion euros once it is fully implemented.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said that a decisive step has been taken in order for Cyprus to move towards green and more environment friendly policies.

He explained that the plan has been drafted in the context of the effort Cyprus has been making to meet the goals set at a national and European level in relation to climate change.

Kadis noted that when drafting the plan, the ministry took under consideration European Commission recommendations, a recent consultation, the view of the scientific community and civil society.

“In particular, the plan is so ambitious, that it offers us the possibility to meet to a great extent the goals set at a national and European level,” he said.

The plan foresees for the implementation of measures which have already been decided and additional new measures and policies, and it is expected that we will meet to a great extent the goal set for Cyprus on the reduction greenhouse gases, as a result of which Cyprus will not have to pay a fine for increased pollutants emissions, he added.

At the same time, Kadis continued, by implementing all the actions and measures included in the plan, all other targets set both for saving energy and increasing renewable energy sources in Cyprus will be met.

“We therefore consider that by approving the plan, Cyprus is making a decisive step towards the transition to climate neutrality,” he noted.

Replying to a question on the measures to decrease emissions in the transport sector, he said that the new measures will cost about €1.3 billion and will be mainly in the direction of incentives and new infrastructure.

“The greatest part has to do with the transport sector where we will move in the direction of implementing sustainable mobility schemes and a more imports of electric cars,” he added.

