Cabinet approves minimum wage decree for 17 hotel sector professions

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a decree setting a minimum wage for a number of professions in the hotel sector.

Deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said that the decision came as part of the renewal of the collective agreement by trade unions and hotels.

He said the two sides had agreed to a mediation proposal submitted by Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou which included a draft of the decree setting a minimum wage for the agreed professions.

The decree came into force on January 1 and sets a minimum wage and hourly wage for 19 professional categories. Salaries include the basic wage, the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) and the service fee. The monthly salaries are for a 38 hour, five day week. Salaries of existing employees will have to be adapted accordingly, if it is lower.

Indicatatively, a porter with up to six months of service will be paid €870 a month or €5.28 an hour while the same wages will apply for an assistant receptionist with up to three months of service.

A trainee patisseur with service of up to six months will be paid a minimum of €900 or €5.47 an hour, while a receptionist at least €935 a month. A cleaner with service of up to three months will receive at least €920 a month, a cleaner with more than three months €970 a month and a mini bar employee €1,070.