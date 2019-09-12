Cabinet approves extra €100,000 for animal shelters

Cabinet has approved an additional €100,000 in aid to help animal shelters improve their facilities and confirmed €75,000 will be made available for a cat neutering programme.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Agriculture Ministry said the additional €100,000 would enable animals shelters to carry out necessary improvement work.

These improvement aim at the welfare and protection of the animals in their care and are a precondition so that they can continue to operate once new regulations come into force.

New regulations on the protection of dogs and cats at breeders, animal hotels and shelters are currently before the House of Representatives.

The ministry said their approval would constitute a significant step in safeguarding the welfare of animals in Cyprus as this is the first time that specific requirements are set out as regards the buildings and the operation of such facilities, with the aim of improving animals’ living conditions.

Each eligible animal shelter will be given additional state aid of up to €10,000. To qualify, shelters must fulfil criteria for annual aid and also submit an implementation plan of the proposed improvement work at their facilities, it added.

The decision and the regulations are part of the comprehensive plan for the protection and welfare of animals announced by the Ministry in July 2018.

The ministry said Cabinet had also confirmed €75,000 will be made available for a cat neutering programme.