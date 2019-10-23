Wanting a place to bring back the relaxed dining and social atmosphere from back home in Lebanon, a burgeoning hotspot for Mediterranean dining and nightlife which now boasts an indoor dining room, private VIP area and covered outdoor seating areas.
Herbs, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic are the iconic ingredients of Lebanese cuisine – a tantalizing fusion of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences. Enjoy a unique Mediterranean experience with authentic Lebanese cuisine, Shisha Service, and occasionally live entertainment events.
Byblos Lebanese Restaurant and Lounge is located at 1 – 3 Chrysi Dimitriadi, Neapoli,Limassol.
Mission & Vision: Provide excellent level of service and delicious, healthy cuisine, as well as for their high standards in hygiene based on internationally recognized HACCP principles.
Fulfil the essence of Lebanese traditional cuisine, top-notch service and Lebanese hospitality at affordable prices, in a comfortable setting and sophisticated décor. Our name also reflects the culinary riches and bounty of Byblos ancient history.
SEE THE MENU!