Buy a Book – Save a Stray

P.A.W.S. (Protecting Animals Without Shelter) organizes the biggest book bazaar at Sweet-h-Art Cafe (next to Hamam, opposite of the Mosque parking) on Saturday and Sunday 14 & 15 of December, from 11:00 to 19:00. New and used books will be sold at very low prices, ranging from €1 to €5. All profits will be used for the financial support of our organization, for the medical and other expenses of the stray animals which are under the organization’s protection.
You will also find Christmas handmade decorations.
If you wish to donate books, you can contact the organisers either through the message on Facebook or by calling on 99769011.
When
From Saturday, December 14 until Sunday, December 15
Time: 11:00 – 19:00
Where
Sweet-h-art Cafe
6 Tillyrias Square
Nicosia,
Phone: 22 374519
Contact
P.A.W.S
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 99 769011