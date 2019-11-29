Bus contracts awarded for Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta

The new bus contracts for Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta were awarded to the joint venture MLKP (Malta Lines and Kapnos Airport Shuttle Ltd), the Transport Ministry announced on Friday.
It said the bid submitted by the company was the most advantageous financially in terms of the price-quality relationship.
The Transport Ministry did not award contracts for Limassol and Paphos because the bids submitted were not valid or because under the tender there is a limitation on how many contracts a company can undertake.
The ministry will decide on the next steps for the two districts next week, it added.
Read more