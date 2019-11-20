Burglars attempt to break into London home of BGT duo Stavros Flatley (video)

Two masked men tried to break into the north London home of Britain’s Got Talent stars Stavros Flatley — UK Cypriots Demi and Lagi Demetriou, British newspapers report.

They said the pair, who were both wearing hoodies, were caught on CCTV as they used screwdrivers on the front door of the property in Enfield. The two were chased away by one of the current tenants of the house. The Demetriou family is understood to be currently in Cyprus.

The footage was posted online yesterday by Karen Demetriou, wife of Demi, 51, and mother of Lagi, 23, who together formed the 2009 dancing duo, the Daily Mail reports.

She said of the attempted break-in: “These are the two dirty s***bags that tried to break into our house in Enfield. CCTV, cameras everywhere, security lights and alarm and they just don’t care!”

Before attempting the break in, the unknown duo were seen stalking the outside of the property to ensure there was no one watching. They fled the scene when they woke up the current tenants in the house.

Karen commented saying the occupants of the house ‘heard them and came running downstairs!..they are fine just shaken.’

Stavros Flatley became legendary entertainers after capturing the hearts of the public on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 where they performed a humorous take on Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance routine. The father-son duo also performed on Britain’s Got Talent the Champions where they finished runners-up last month.