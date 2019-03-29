Menu
Local

Bundestag MPs express support to efforts to locate missing persons in Cyprus

March 29, 2019 at 2:54pm

German Parliamentarians reiterated on Friday the long-term support of the German Bundestag to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).

According to a CMP announcement, the delegation, headed by Andrej Hunko, Chairman of the Germany-Cyprus Friendship Group, and his Deputies, Lisa Paus and Johannes Schraps, visited on Friday the CMP Anthropological Laboratory, and was briefed by the three CMP Members on the Committee’s bicommunal nature as well as its achievements and challenges.

The CMP Members also emphasised that all efforts are being made to locate all missing persons on the island, its is added.

Germany is CMP’s fifth largest single bilateral donor, the announcement concludes.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Local
March 29, 2019

Average rain since March 1 at 79% of average for month

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
March 29, 2019

Police finds large number of fireworks in man’s car

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
March 29, 2019

Primary school children attend programme on marine litter

Maria Myles