Economy

Building permits up 8.2% in January 2019

April 8, 2019 at 4:22pm

The number of building permits increased by 8.2% in January 2019 compare to the same month of 2018, according to data released Monday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

The total value of these permits decreased by 18.9% and the total area by 15.2%. Τhe number of dwelling units recorded an increase of 15.1%.

The number of building permits authorized by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices during January 2019 stood at 544. The total value of these permits reached €117,8 million and the total area 107,0 thousand square metres. These building permits provide for the construction of 548 dwelling units.

(Cyprus News Agency)

