Building permits for housing units up an annual 45% in the first five months of 2019

Building permits for housing units recorded an annual increase over 45% in the first five months of 2019.

According to the Statistical Service, during the period January – May 2019, 2.820 building permits were issued compared with 2.596 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

CyStat said that “the total value of these permits increased by 128.2% and the total area by 53.8%. Τhe number of dwelling units recorded an increase of 45.2%”.

The Statistical Service announced also that the number of building permits authorised by the municipal authorities and the district administration offices in May 2019 stood at 709. The total value of these permits reached €287,9 million and the total area 258,5 thousand square metres. These building permits provide for the construction of 907 dwelling units, it said.

(Cyprus News Agency)