Buffer Fringe 2019

It’s the Fringe time of the year!
This year Buffer Fringe, makes a comeback to its roots – the buffer zone with the theme “Defining the buffer zone, in between spaces”.
Performances in this year’s edition will take place on the 25th of October at 1984 BAR and on the 27th of October at Dancehouse Lefkosia. 26th of October will be the Interactive Zone, in the Mula Moat, located next to the Home for Cooperation at the Ledra Palace checkpoint.
Check the program and schedule of performances below!
Tickets:
Tickets per show: 5€
All day pass: 10€
***Tickets will be available for sale soon at the Home for Cooperation***
**Information about specific performances can be obtained from our website: www.home4cooperation.info/node/8795
Festival Program:
25 October 2019 Friday / 1984 Bar
18.30 – 19.25: I…Cognitive maps-Chapter 1 [Spain] 20.00 – 21.00: The only way out is through [Cyprus] 21.30 – 22.20: Peer Gynt of Bourj Hammoud [Lebanon]
26 October 2019, Saturday / Ledra Palace area
Interactive Zone (FREE ENTRANCE)
Check the program of the day here–> facebook.com/events/388701068494991/
27 October 2019 Sunday / DanceHouse Lefkosia
17:00/ 20:30 / 23:00: Heteroclite buffer memory [Switzerland & Cyprus] 17.30 – 20.30: ReMove [Cyprus] 22.00 – 22.30: Oscilo [Puerto Rico (USA)]