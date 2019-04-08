Broccoli with bacon and cheese sauce

Ingredients
- 300 g (About 4 cups) of the tender parts of broccoli
- 4-5 slices of bacon cut in squares
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter + a little for spreading
- 2 short cuts of flour
- 250 ml (1 cup) milk
- 60 g (About ½ cups) grated Swiss gruyere cheese
- Salt
- Fresh ground white pepper
- 1 pinch of nutmeg
Method
Step 1:
Heat plenty of salted water in a saucepan and add the broccoli. Boil for 8 minutes and then drain the broccoli and put in into a basin of iced water to keep its colour.
Step 2:
Heat a non-stick pan in the fire and sauté inside the bacon, stirring until it is brown and then keep it aside. Preheat the grill of the oven.
Step 3:
Prepare the bechamel: Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the flour. Stir until it is completely absorbed and pour in the milk slowly, stirring continuously with the wire. Salt and pepper, add 1 pinch of nutmeg and simmer the bechamel stirring continuously. Place the broccoli in a slightly buttered refractory utensil and put the bacon over it. Then add the béchamel and sprinkle it with the cheese. Put the utensil in the oven and leave until the cheese melts and browns for about 10-15 minutes.
By Pericles Roussounides