Britons in Cyprus to retain employment rights, social benefits for period in no-deal Brexit

In the event of a no deal Brexit,Britons living in Cyprus will for a period of time retain the same rights regarding employment and social benefits, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.
It said Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou had briefed cabinet yesterday on preparations being made by her ministry in the event of a no deal Brexit.
The ministry has drafted a bill which will be rushed to parliament for approval should the UK crash out of the EU without a deal.
The bill covers professional qualifications and the right to work and to social benefits and according to Phileleftheros will ensure that even in the event of a no-deal Brexit — which would render Britons third country nationals — Britons resident in Cyprus will continue to enjoy the same rights they do now for a period of time.
Should the UK exit the EU on the basis of a withdrawal agreement, the Republic of Cyprus will implement the framework approved at EU level.
