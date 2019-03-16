Menu
Local

Britons consume 12,000 tonnes of Cyprus halloumi annually

March 16, 2019 at 3:54pm
Britons consume over 12,000 tonnes of Cyprus halloumi a year.

In a twitter message on Saturday, the British High Commission in Nicosia said that the UK is the biggest importer of the Cypriot cheese.

 

Halloumi will have tariff-free access to the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit. This was announced by Commerce Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and confirmed by the High Commission in another tweet yesterday.

