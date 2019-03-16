Britons consume 12,000 tonnes of Cyprus halloumi annually

Britons consume over 12,000 tonnes of Cyprus halloumi a year.

In a twitter message on Saturday, the British High Commission in Nicosia said that the UK is the biggest importer of the Cypriot cheese.

Did you know that the UK is the biggest destination for Cypriot halloumi exporters? Brits consume over 12000 tonnes a year of this Cypriot delicacy #UKCyTies /7 pic.twitter.com/ReGNEPqGBf

Halloumi will have tariff-free access to the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit. This was announced by Commerce Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and confirmed by the High Commission in another tweet yesterday.

In response to lots of enquiries, we are pleased to confirm that, even in a no deal #Brexit, the tariff on imported #halloumi from #Cyprus will be zero. We know this will be warmly welcomed by Cypriot exporters and British consumers alike. @cyMCITpress @CostasKadis @GLakkotrypis pic.twitter.com/MfkSTUZBaj

