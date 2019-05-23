Briton honoured for visiting Ayia Napa 35 times

A man from Britain was honoured by the municipality of Ayia Napa for repeatedly visiting the popular tourist resort for holidays.
Thomas William Watkins, who visited Ayia Napa 35 times, attended a ceremony on Thursday at the municipal hall and was given a commemorative plaque, as well as the emblem of “Ambassador of Ayia Napa Tourism,” by mayor Yiannis Karousos.
The mayor thanked Watkins for his “many visits to the area which prove his love for the tourist resort,” a municipality announcement said.
Karousos also spoke about the “Ambassador of Ayia Napa Tourism” award, which the municipality recently established.
Watkins will also receive a commemorative diploma via email, Karousos said.
Read more:
18 Scandinavian tourists honoured by Ayia Napa for their multiple visits