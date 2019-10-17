British tourist jailed for 30 months for Ayia Napa assault

The Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court on Thursday jailed a 23 year old British tourist for two and a half years after he pleaded guilty to assault and causing grievous bodily harm after an argument.

Police said that in May 2019, the 23 year old had punched another tourist, also British, in Ayia Napa, causing him injuries that required the victim to be hospitalised for a considerable time.

The assault occurred when the victim broke the defendant’s glasses — which his fiance had given him — during a row as they were partying in Ayia Napa.