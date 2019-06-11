British Ryanair pilots voice support for further strikes

Ryanair‘s British pilots have signalled strong support for industrial action over pay and conditions in an indicative ballot carried out by the BALPA trade union, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The memo, sent to union members on Monday, said 90 percent of pilots balloted supported the non-binding call for industrial action, though it did not say how many pilots took part.

BALPA is due to hold talks with Ryanair on Tuesday, the memo said. BALPA and Ryanair did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ryanair suffered a series of damaging strikes last year after the airline bowed to pressure in late 2017 to recognise unions for the first time. That contributed to the weakest annual profit in four years in figures reported last month.

Europe’s largest budget airline has managed to quell disputes by reaching agreements with many unions in Europe on pay and allowances, but has yet to move beyond the recognition agreement it struck with Britain’s BALPA union almost 18 months ago.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said in May he did not expect disruption this summer due to labour issues, but that it could not be completely ruled out.

