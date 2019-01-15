Menu
British royal Kate to design woodland wilderness garden for show

January 15, 2019 at 3:26pm
Kate, Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, will design a “woodland wilderness” garden for this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, aiming to inspire children and families to get outdoors.

“Based on a woodland, the garden seeks to recapture for adults the sense of wonder and magic that they enjoyed as children,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The garden will be designed and built with the Royal Horticultural Society and landscape architects Davies White for London’s annual Chelsea Flower Show in May.

Kate, who is married to Prince William, on Tuesday visited a community garden in London.

