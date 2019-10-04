A Turkish diplomat said the Turkish drill ship Yavuz will start a new round of offshore drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean, south of Cyprus, on October 7. Earlier Cyprus condemned Turkeys move to send its ship to the region and said Ankaras action in sending the Yavuz to an area Nicosia has licensed for offshore hydrocarbon exploration was a severe escalation of  Ankaras violations of the islands sovereign rights. Read more https://in-cyprus.com/cyprus-says-turkish-drill-ship-violating-its-rights/  ", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/british-minister-says-deplores-any-drill-close-to-cyprus/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
British minister says ‘deplores’ any drill close to Cyprus

October 4, 2019 at 12:10pm
Edited by

A British minister on Friday said Britain ‘deplored’ any drilling in waters close to Cyprus as a row escalated between Nicosia and Turkey, which was poised to start searching for oil and gas south of the island.

“I made it very clear that Great Britain deplores any drilling in waters close to Cyprus but supports Cyprus’s right to extract oils in its exclusive economic zone,” said British Minister of State for Europe, Christopher Pincher.

Any oil wealth, he said, should be extracted to the benefit of all Cypriots.

Pincher was speaking in Nicosia after a meeting with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.


A Turkish diplomat said the Turkish drill ship Yavuz will start a new round of offshore drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean, south of Cyprus, on October 7.

Earlier Cyprus condemned Turkey’s move to send its ship to the region and said Ankara’s action in sending the Yavuz to an area Nicosia has licensed for offshore hydrocarbon exploration was a ‘severe escalation’ of  Ankara’s violations of the island’s sovereign rights.

Read more

Cyprus says Turkish drill ship violating its rights

 

