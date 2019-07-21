Menu
Britain should stop talking about no-deal Brexit, says UK minister Ellwood

July 21, 2019 at 12:10pm
British junior defence minister Tobias Ellwood on Sunday told other politicians, including those hoping to become the country’s new prime minister, to stop talking about a no-deal Brexit, saying that option did not offer a solution.

Ellwood would not say if he would resign his position if Boris Johnson, who has promised to leave the European Union by Oct. 31 with or without a deal, became premier.

“I really get frustrated with this energy towards no deal,” Ellwood told Sky News. “It isn’t a solution,” he said, adding he would make a decision about his future “when it actually comes.”

