Brexit: What happens next?

A day after the House of Commons rejected her Brexit agreement, Prime Minister Theresa May faces a no-confidence vote later tonight called by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The BBC has broken down the various scenarios of what could happen next:

The first step is no confidence vote. If the majority of MPs vote in support of the no confidence motion, there is a 14 hour countdown during which the current or an alternative government can seek a new vote of confidence. If none does, an early general election is called that cannot happen for at least 25 working days.

If the government does survive tonight’s vote it could seek a second vote on the same deal, or a similar one.

Other options are:

1. No deal

If nothing else happens, the default position would be a no-deal Brexit. The law is already in place which means the UK would leave the EU on March 29. MPs may try to prevent a no deal exit through legislation.

2. Major renegotiation

The government may propose it renegotiate a new deal which would require time and a probable extension of Article 50 to delay Brexit. The UK would have to ask for an extension which can be granted with the agreement of all EU countries. It would also have to get a new bill through the House of Commons changing the date on the EU Withdrawal Act. If the EU will not renegotiate it can either have another referendum or opt for a hard Brexit.

3. Another referendum

It is already too late to have a second referendum before the March 39 Brexit day, so this option too would require an extension to Article 50 . Moreover, new legislation would be required in order to actually hold a referendum.

