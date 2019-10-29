Breathtaking FPV video of Cyprus

Le Grec FPV have posted the video ‘Summerish Cyprus 2019 – an FPV view’ covering much of the island’s southern coast.

FPV — first person view, also known as video piloting, is a method used to control a radio controlled vehicle from the driver or pilot’s view point. It is is most commonly used to pilot a radio-controlled aircraft or a drone. The vehicle is either driven or piloted remotely from a first-person perspective via an onboard camera, fed wirelessly to video FPV goggles or a video monitor.