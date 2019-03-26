Bream with curry taro

Ingredients

4 sea breams, divided into fillets

A little olive oil

1 kg peeled and sliced taro

A little sunflower oil

1 large onion finely chopped

2 cloves of grated garlic

1 teaspoon of cardamon powder

1 full of spoonful garam masala

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon of ginger powder,

Half a teaspoon red chili powder

A handful of coriander leaves

3 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 can (400 g) coconut milk

4/5 cups water

2 laurel leaves

1 lime juice + 1 for serving

1 tablespoon of yoghurt

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Heat 6 tablespoons of sunflower oil in a shallow, broad saucepan and add the taro until it becomes lightly brown. Empty the excess water and hold only 2 tablespoons. Then add the onion. Add the garlic, fresh coriander, turmeric, ginger, garlic masala and chili. Stir them for 1 minute and pour in the coconut milk, tomato paste dissolved in water and finally the laurel leaves.

Step 2:

Stir the food well, let it boil, salt and pepper, lower the heat and continue heating until the taro slices become tender. Stir in the lime juice and yoghurt and remove it from the fire.

Step 3:

In the meantime, preheat the oven to 200 ° C. Grease the fish fillets with some olive oil, salt them and spread them in one layer, with the skin down, in a pan. Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes (or on the grill) and serve them with the curry.

By chef Paris Christofides