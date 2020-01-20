Woman found murdered in her Paphos home, arrest warrant issued for husband

Police have sped to a crime scene in Paphos where a woman has been found murdered around noon on Monday in her home near the Paphos Technical School, philenews reports.

The woman — a Syrian national aged 31 years and a mother of five — was found murdered in her bed bearing multiple knife injuries in many parts of her body.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Paphos hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police investigating the incident have secured an arrest warrant against the husband, a 40-year-old also of Middle-Eastern descent, who is the primary suspect in the case.

The husband and the victim had reportedly been separated and he has been reported to the authorities multiple times in the past for incidents of physical abuse in the family, while a restraining order had also been issued against him that prevented him from approaching his wife’s residence.

The family has been under the supervision of social services — a social worker for the department is said to have been the first person that saw the 31-year-old’s body.

The incident was reported to police by neighbours who had heard shouting coming from the woman’s home and realised that something was wrong.

A medical examiner is currently conducting an autopsy.

