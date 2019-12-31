Menu
Local

Break-in, robbery in Yeroskipou: Cash and jewellery stolen

December 31, 2019 at 2:26pm
Edited by

Paphos CID is investigating a case of break-in and robbery where cash and jewellery were stolen, philenews reports.

According to the police, the complainant, a 24 year old woman from Bulgaria, has reported that €1,000 in cash and €1,700 worth of jewellery were taken from her Yeroskipou flat.

A testimony has led to a 28 year old male from Bulgaria against whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

Members of Paphos CID have collected evidence from the scene to assist the search of the 28 year old.

Investigations continue.

You May Also Like

Local
December 31, 2019

Road cameras, harsher penalties for serious traffic offences in 2020

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 31, 2019

Pomos dam the first to overflow in Cyprus (photos)

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 31, 2019

Israeli Ambassador: Signing of EastMed intergovernmental agreement a significant progress

Andreas Nicolaides