Menu
LimassolTheaters

Branagh Theatre: The Winter’s Tale

Edited by

THE AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTION STARRING KENNETH BRANAGH AND JUDI DENCH COMES BACK TO THE BIG SCREEN THIS FESTIVE SEASON!

This beautifully reimagined production, co-directed by Rob Ashford and Kenneth Branagh, features a remarkable cast including Dame Judi Dench as Paulina, alongside Tom Bateman, Jessie Buckley, Hadley Fraser, Miranda Raison and Sir Kenneth Branagh as Leontes.

King Leontes appears to have everything: power, wealth, a loving family and friends. But sexual jealousy sets in motion a chain of events with tragic consequences…

This critically acclaimed production was the first in the hugely successful Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live season that was broadcast to cinemas from London’s Garrick Theatre over the course of a year in 2015.

When

December 7,

5 pm – 7 pm

Where

Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia

Cost

€10

Tickets 

Facebook page

You May Also Like

LimassolTheaters
November 27, 2019

CATS – Direct from London

Angelica Azadyants
NicosiaTheaters
July 23, 2018

The Trojan Women, by Euripides

Eleni Leontidou
NicosiaPaphosTheaters
July 23, 2018

Electra by Sophocles. The Rustaveli Theatre, Georgia

Eleni Leontidou