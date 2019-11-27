Branagh Theatre: The Winter’s Tale

THE AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTION STARRING KENNETH BRANAGH AND JUDI DENCH COMES BACK TO THE BIG SCREEN THIS FESTIVE SEASON!
This beautifully reimagined production, co-directed by Rob Ashford and Kenneth Branagh, features a remarkable cast including Dame Judi Dench as Paulina, alongside Tom Bateman, Jessie Buckley, Hadley Fraser, Miranda Raison and Sir Kenneth Branagh as Leontes.
King Leontes appears to have everything: power, wealth, a loving family and friends. But sexual jealousy sets in motion a chain of events with tragic consequences…
This critically acclaimed production was the first in the hugely successful Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company Live season that was broadcast to cinemas from London’s Garrick Theatre over the course of a year in 2015.
When
December 7,
5 pm – 7 pm
Where
Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia
Cost
€10