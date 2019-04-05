Box-T Sports Bar

Although the sports bar is full of screens, they do not distract you, as the ambiance is much more elegant than your normal sports bar.

We started our meal with rocket salad with prosciutto, goat’s cheese, nuts and baked peach. Familiar and welcoming flavours. The starters looked extremely interesting so we focused on those, starting from the halloumi with crust served with homemade tomato marmalade. I found it tasty, the halloumi inside was soft and buttery and the crust was simple and not oily.

The tomato marmalade divided the group, as some liked it a lot and others did not. I found its taste unique however maybe I’d have wanted something less adventurous.

We continued with the bao buns with pulled pork, sweet and sour sauce and caramelised onions. The homemade buns were feathery and fluffy and the pork was soft, tasty and now that I’m writing about it, I’d gladly eat it again.

The shrimps with sesame crust served with avocado and miso mayonnaise was one of my favourite dishes as it both tasted and looked incredible.

For mains we shared the smoked pork ribs with homemade BBQ sauce and the BoxT burger with caramelised onions and bacon. The ribs were sweet and incredibly soft. The burger was good, with a slightly sweet and 100% beef with salt and pepper. I found it well baked and juicy, however it lagged behind compared to the other dishes.

After all these, we reached dessert time (the surprise of the day) and we had the following conversation: we are in a sports bar, so we were expecting the usual suspects regarding food options but we were really impressed until then by the presentation and the gourmet street food, which I highly recommend. However, not wanting to leave disappointed, we asked ourselves how good a dessert can be in a sports bar, despite the fact that it really impressed us with its food. How much more could they impress us? So we went for the safe choice: the lava cake.

So guess what: it was not a lava cake at all. It was a fluffy, fresh cheesecake with looked and tasted like a giant snickers chocolate, with homemade caramel, nuts, surrounded by delicate, almost transparent chocolate bars. It was not as good as it sounds, it was even better.

We also had a very good millefeuille.

I am rarely surprised by people or restaurants but this bar which exudes a feeling of cleanliness and respects towards customers without being fake, was a really pleasant surprise.

Larnakos 114, Aglandjia, Nicosia, 77775550, Monday-Friday 18:00-21:00, Saturday-Sunday: 12:00-01:00