Bourekia with aubergine, halloumi and walnuts

Ingredients
For the dough:
2 ½ cups of flour
2 ½ tablespoons of sunflower oil
1/3 teaspoon salt
½ – 3/4 cups lukewarm water
For the filling:
3 medium aubergines
3/4 cup grated halloumi
½ teaspoon chopped mint
1/4 cups coarse walnut
Salt and pepper
For the salad:
1 sturdy handful of rocket leaves shredded
2 robust handfuls of assorted lettuce
1/3 cup pomegranate spores
For the vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons of honey
3 tablespoons mustard with mustard grains
1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon of apple cider
Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Dough: Mix the flour with the salt for a few seconds in mixer, with the kneading hooks and pour over the oil. Continue to mix until it is absorbed and then add a little water until the mix becomes a dough. Continue kneading for about 6 minutes, then remove and wrap it in a wet towel. Allow to rest for 1 hour.
Step 2:
Filling: Preheat the oven to 190 ° C. Pierce the eggplant with a fork in 3-4 places and bake it on a grill in the oven for about 25 minutes until it is soft, turning 1-2 times. Remove it, leave it to cool, peel it and finely chop it. Mix the aubergine in a bowl with haloumi, walnuts, mint, salt and pepper.
Step 3:
Bourekia: Open the dough by passing it successively to the pasta sheet machine until it becomes too thin. Cut it into small squares approximately 8 × 10 cm. Put about 2 teaspoons of filling into each piece, fold it and cut it with a cup. Press the edges with a fork to tightly fill the filling. Fry the bourekia into a lot of hot oil until they become golden brown and remove them and put them on an absorbent paper to drain.
Step 4:
Stir the honey in a bowl to become and then add mustard, balsamic vinegar, cilantro, olive oil, salt and pepper and stir. Mix the rocket with lettuce and the pomegranate in a bowl. Pour the vinaigrette over and stir.
Step 5:
Serve the bourekia, put the salad on top and pour the remaining vinaigrette over.
By chef Stephanos Chrysanthou