Bourekia with aubergine, halloumi and walnuts

Ingredients

For the dough:

2 ½ cups of flour

2 ½ tablespoons of sunflower oil

1/3 teaspoon salt

½ – 3/4 cups lukewarm water

For the filling:

3 medium aubergines

3/4 cup grated halloumi

½ teaspoon chopped mint

1/4 cups coarse walnut

Salt and pepper

For the salad:

1 sturdy handful of rocket leaves shredded

2 robust handfuls of assorted lettuce

1/3 cup pomegranate spores

For the vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons of honey

3 tablespoons mustard with mustard grains

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon of apple cider

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Dough: Mix the flour with the salt for a few seconds in mixer, with the kneading hooks and pour over the oil. Continue to mix until it is absorbed and then add a little water until the mix becomes a dough. Continue kneading for about 6 minutes, then remove and wrap it in a wet towel. Allow to rest for 1 hour.

Step 2:

Filling: Preheat the oven to 190 ° C. Pierce the eggplant with a fork in 3-4 places and bake it on a grill in the oven for about 25 minutes until it is soft, turning 1-2 times. Remove it, leave it to cool, peel it and finely chop it. Mix the aubergine in a bowl with haloumi, walnuts, mint, salt and pepper.

Step 3:

Bourekia: Open the dough by passing it successively to the pasta sheet machine until it becomes too thin. Cut it into small squares approximately 8 × 10 cm. Put about 2 teaspoons of filling into each piece, fold it and cut it with a cup. Press the edges with a fork to tightly fill the filling. Fry the bourekia into a lot of hot oil until they become golden brown and remove them and put them on an absorbent paper to drain.

Step 4:

Stir the honey in a bowl to become and then add mustard, balsamic vinegar, cilantro, olive oil, salt and pepper and stir. Mix the rocket with lettuce and the pomegranate in a bowl. Pour the vinaigrette over and stir.

Step 5:

Serve the bourekia, put the salad on top and pour the remaining vinaigrette over.

By chef Stephanos Chrysanthou