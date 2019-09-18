Bookworm Sunday by Sirius Dog Sanctuary

We are very excited to invite you all to our September Bookworm Sunday on the 22nd of September, at @Beat Παζάρ in Saripolou Square,

We will be there from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm with hundreds and hundreds of books, second hand and new,English and Greek!

Make a date in your diaries – come along and join us for some coffee,tea, some delicious home baked sweet & savory bites and treat yourself to a book!

All books have been donated to Sirius Dog Sanctuary by

members,volunteers and supporters and will be available for sale at very low prices.

There’s literally something for everyone!!

All proceeds from books,merchandise and snacks as well as 10% of drinks sales from the Mallon Glkis coffee shop will go to our lovely doggies at Sirius Dog Sanctuary…so see you all on there!

For more information, please contact:

Debbie 99 478 807

Stella 99 692 019