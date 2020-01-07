Bookworm&Brunch Sunday to support Dog Shelter

Sirius Dog Sanctuary invites everybody to their first Bookworm & Brunch on Sunday, January 26. It will take place at Lab restaurant+bar, Anexartisias 33 from 11am until 3pm with hundreds and hundreds of books, second hand and new, English and Greek. Lab restaurant + bar will be serving brunch as well as coffee and drinks.
All books have been donated to Sirius Dog Sanctuary by members,volunteers and supporters and will be available for sale at very low prices. There is literally something for everyone!
All proceeds from books and merchandise, as well as 10% of brunch and drinks sales from Lab restaurant + bar will be used to cover the needs of the dogs at Sirius Dog Sanctuary.
If you are planning to have brunch, please reserve your table in advance by calling 25738882. Vegan options are available.
Make a date in your diaries – come along and join us for some coffee, tea, delicious brunch and treat yourself to a book!
Pets are also welcome!
When
Sunday, January 26
Where
Anexartisias 33
Limassol 3036
For more information, please contact:
Debbie 99 478 807
Stella 99 692 019