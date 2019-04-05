Until recently we knew that Boho referred to hair, clothes or decor, however, now Boho is the name of your new all-day spot.
It is a brand-new, cute, colourful cafe at the end of Ledras with a retro design, wide smiles and positive attitude.
Here, you will find good River coffee from Arezzo in Tuscany and you will eat homemade street food such as burgers, slow-cooked pork, hot dogs, club sandwich, English breakfast, all served with freshly-cut Cypriot potatoes and salads.
The beautiful handmade tiles at the front look like they were made for selfies.