Updated: Body of Russian woman recovered from sea off Paphos

April 16, 2019 at 11:49am
The body of a woman spotted in the sea about 100 metres offshore in the Timi area of Paphos belongs to a 45 year old Russian woman, permanent resident of Limassol, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the woman’s daughter had reported to Limassol police yesterday that her mother was missing.

Earlier today, Paphos police were mobilised after tourists spotted a body in the sea off Timi, near Paphos Airport.

It was recovered by a coastguard patrol boat and taken to the mortuary of Paphos Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death, the Cyprus News Agency added.

Foul play has been ruled out by police.

 

