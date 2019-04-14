Menu
Local

Body of woman found in abandoned quarry

April 14, 2019 at 9:22pm
Edited by

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found in an abandoned quarry at Mitsero, philenews reports.

It said the body was spotted at around 3 pm on Sunday by two tourists who were photographing the abandoned quarry and alerted the police.

Nicosia CID head Neophytos Sialos confirmed that the body, which was retrieved by the fire service at around 8.30 pm,  belonged to a woman. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

He said police are investigating all possibilities. Police are due to search the area tomorrow, philenews added.

The area has been cordoned off as police investigate.

You May Also Like

Local
April 14, 2019

Larnaca: 15 year old boy dies at party

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
April 14, 2019

Paphos-Limassol motorway open to traffic again

Maria Myles
Local
April 14, 2019

Arrest warrant issued for reckless driving

Maria Myles