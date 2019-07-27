Menu
Updated: Body of woman found in Tseri field after fire

July 27, 2019 at 4:00pm
A body of a woman has been found in a field in Tseri, near an army camp outside Nicosia philenews reports.

She was named Eleni Alexandrou, 67 .

It said that the fire service responded to a fire in the area on Saturday morning. During efforts to extinguish the fire, they found the burned body of a woman.

It said the 67 year old woman was was burning dry grass (stubble burning) in the field next to her son’s house and lost consciousness when a fire broke out.

Police and a medical examiner were sent to the scene.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis told the Cyprus News Agency fire broke out a little after 9 am outside the army camp in the Tseri area and was extinguished at 10.20 am.

He said that the fire burned bales of hay and wild vegetation.

