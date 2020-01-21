BoC Cultural Foundation workshop for children on rare wild flowers

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is organising an exciting interactive workshop themed on the rare wild flowers and plants of Cyprus, as well as on the art of textile weaving.

The workshop will take place on Saturday, February 1, 10:00-11:30 for children 10-11 years old and 12:00-13:30 for children aged 12-13.

Children will learn about Elektra Megaw and her work, they will experiment with the forms she designed, and learn about herb collection, natural colouring and weaving techniques.

Elektra crisscrossed Cyprus, with a team of archaeologists led by her husband Peter, in a quest to document the island’s wild flowers and rare plants.

Children will learn about textile weaving and batch dyeing using natural colours. Children will also study the basics of botany and will then hear about Elektra Megaw’s work in a lecture and a demonstration, later putting this knowledge to use on a fabric of their own.

Batch dyeing is fun, easy and sustainable. It familiarizes children with the processes of engraving and textile weaving, launching them onto a journey of making things out of materials that are readily available in the kitchen or garden. Much of the foodstuff that we throw away can be used to extract colours, like onion or avocado skins, beets, cabbage and orange peels.

Utilizing batch dyeing and tie-dyeing techniques, the workshop will experiment with the unique qualities of individual plants to yield distinctive colours depending on the soil, weather conditions and time of harvest.

By trying out natural colouring techniques children are initiated into the magical world of nature and a sustainable process of creating abundant artifacts.

Each student will be given a 30x3cm piece of fabric which s/he can use to fashion a napkin or handkerchief, or alternatively can choose to make two eco-friendly gift cards using raw ink.

Children will have all the necessary materials and gear at their disposal. If they want, they can also bring their own gloves or aprons, a notepad or a camera. They may also bring extra flowers and leaves to test their hand at dyeing.

Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 10:00-11:30 (10-11 year olds) & 12:00-13:30 (12-13 year olds)

Location: Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, 86-90 Faneromeni Street, Nicosia

Entrance is free.

Seats are limited – RSVP at 22 128175.

For further information call 22 128175.