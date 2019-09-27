BoC Cultural Foundation, UK National Archives workshop on archival research skills

The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is organising an innovative workshop dedicated to developing skills on archival research. The workshop will run on October 4-5 and is geared towards developing the knowledge and experience of professionals and non-professionals conducting research into archival records relating to international and military history (from 1872 to the present day).

The ambitious undertaking, the first of its kind in Cyprus, is being held in partnership with two preeminent archive specialists:

Dr Juliette Desplat, Head of Modern Overseas, Intelligence and Security Records at The National Archives, UK, and

Dr George Hay, Principal Military Record Specialist at the National Archives, UK.

Participants will learn how to use digital archival tools with cutting-edge research methods, such as advanced searches in the National Archives’ Discovery catalogue, as well as in the use of online sources and database creation. Next, they will apply the skills they have learned to records kept by the British Foreign Office or the bureaus for British colonial and overseas territories.

This hands-on exercise will enable participants to present, analyse and share their findings with staff members of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation as well as representatives of other cultural organisations that maintain archives.

The Cultural Foundation’s partnership with The National Archives provides a great opportunity to professionals and non-professionals alike to learn how to operate archival systems kept by state agencies, and to apply these skills and know-how using original documents from The National Archives and elsewhere.

The workshop will be in English and will take place at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Faneromenis 86-90 on Friday, October 4 at 16:00-19:15 and Saturday October 5 at 09:00- 13:15.

Entrance is free of charge. Booking is necessary at 22128175.

The workshop complements the Cultural Foundation’s exhibition “1940|Faces and Images. Cyprus – Greece” (Open Mon-Sun 10 am to 7 pm, running until December 31, 2019).

___________________

Dr Juliette Desplat

Juliette Desplat is Head of Modern Overseas, Intelligence and Security Records at The National Archives, UK. She has a PhD from the University of Paris III-Sorbonne Nouvelle, with her thesis focusing on Egyptian nationalism. She is a Middle East specialist, with a particular interest in national identity in the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as looking at the development of national identities, international boundaries, the comparison of the French and British colonial ideologies and practices in the region and the interaction between politics and archaeology. Being a lecturer in the history of ideas, of colonial history, and history of the British legal, judicial, and political institutions she spent five years at the universities of Cergy-Pontoise, Paris-Descartes, and Paris III-Sorbonne Nouvelle as well as at the British University in Egypt (Cairo).

She is a member of the British International History Group, the Institute of Latin American Studies, the British Scholar Society and the Egypt Exploration Society. She is also Managing Editor of the Britain and the World journal.

Dr George Hay

George Hay is a Principal Record Specialist at the National Archives, UK specialising on Deference policy and Military history. He holds a PhD from the University of Kent with a thesis focusing on the social history of the Yeomanry Cavalry, a subject that has also provided the bases of a number of publications.

His primary research interests include the composition, organisation and function of the army from the 18th through to the 20th century, particularly the contribution of the Board of Ordnance and amateur military movements to Britain’s defence commitments. Beyond this, his study of the Yeomanry crosses into the disciplines of policing and rural history in the context of military involvement in the maintenance of law and order, all of which remain active interests.

He is more broadly concerned with all research relating to the modern military collections held by The National Archives. Alongside traditional approaches to archival research, he is interested in the extraction, manipulation and analysis of data from historical collections – both for the purposes of big data exercises as well as more novel uses.

Dr Hay is on the council of the Army Records Society.