Boat with refugees adrift off Cape Greco

An operation is underway by the coastguard to tow a boat with irregular migrants to the Golden Coast fishing shelter in Protaras, philenews reports.
The boat was spotted adrift some six nautical miles off Cape Greco at around 2.30 pm.
Citing police, it said that there appears to be about 100 people on board, among them women and children.
The boat is expected to be brought to the fishing shelter in the next few hours, it added.
